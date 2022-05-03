Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Hosting Pre-Mothers Day Market This Friday

Come celebrate Mother’s Day early and take care of last-minute shopping ideas for mom at the pop-up and food truck market on Friday, May 6 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road.

The entire community is invited to celebrate Mother’s Day early while exploring local business start-ups and maybe grabbing that perfect Mothers’ Day gift. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is part of LAUNCH Chattanooga, which walks-alongside underrepresented entrepreneurs on their business journey.

“We thought this would be a great way to highlight National Small Business Week with a focus on Mothers Day, which is coming up on Sunday, May 8.” Mark Holland, Director of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, said. “This is a great opportunity for small businesses who do not have a brick and mortar location,” Holland continued, “to showcase their products.”

At the start of the pandemic, LAUNCH Chattanooga started the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). Housed in a former culinary school, the KIC exists to remove barriers like the high cost of equipment, and provides members with over 10,000-square-feet of commercial-grade kitchen for their food-centric businesses. In addition, those participating in the KIC program receive support throughout their business journey.

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to help women and minorities become entrepreneurs. LAUNCH began in 2010 when local businessmen saw the impact of the recession on the community. The goal was to help encourage job creation by building small businesses and over time became a desire to increase diversity within the business community.