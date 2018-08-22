Learning How To Dog

Letting dogs be dogs at the Humane Educational Society

Chattanooga loves its dogs. from Barley Taproom to Play, Wash, Pint, opportunities to socialize with your dog abound. But what about the dogs who don’t get so many social opportunities?

Shelter dogs often spend a great deal of their day cooped up, hearing and smelling other dogs, but lacking the play time needed to develop proper manners and social skills.

The Humane Educational Society intends to improve their dogs’ social skills while simultaneously allowing them to have some fun in the sun (and in the kiddie pool). With manager Chasity Garrett at the forefront of the initiative, HES has implemented play groups on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

These play groups serve a double purpose, making it easier for staff to clean kennels and ready facilities for opening while the dogs get to play together and essentially learn how to be dogs.

Before dogs are allowed in the yard with others, behavioral assessments are done on each potential member of the group to make sure that no personal pupper boundaries are crossed. Each new addition sniffs at the gate before being granted entry into the yard, where the dogs work out their issues with minimal interaction from the volunteers who work in the yard.

Volunteers serve mainly as conflict resolution specialists, using spray bottles and startling tools that make noise to break up any fights or mischievous behavior.

The groups are divided into two play styles: Rough ‘n’ Rowdy and Gentle ‘n’ Dainty. The Rough ‘n’ Rowdy group tends to romp around the yard, wrestling and running to their heart’s’ content.

The Gentle ‘n’ Dainties on the other hand experience more of a “tea party” style hangout, enjoying each other’s company and learning their sophisticated manners.

Participation in play groups has been beneficial for several dogs already, including “Rough ‘n’ Rowdy” Zane and “Gentle ‘n’ Dainty” Meggers. Zane was once classified as a dog who couldn’t get along with anyone, but that is not the Zane I encountered in the HES yard.

Present day Zane gets on swimmingly with every buddy he encounters, and loves a dip in the kiddie pool to boot. Meggers, a tiny blonde boy, was once grumpy and fearful, choosing sulking over playing with friends. Meggers now proudly walks the yard, king of the Gentle Dainties.

Dogs are the best teachers for each other, a lesson which this program demonstrates without question. However, it takes more than just dogs frolicking through a picturesque field to keep play groups running smoothly and efficiently. It takes man power alongside dog power to keep man’s best friend healthy, happy, and strong.

The dog-loving community of Chattanooga should stand beside HES as they move towards daily play groups that include all the dogs and work to improve their yards with more efficient gate systems.

You, the resident dog-lover, can help these puppers learn to be dogs by donating your time or resources at HES.