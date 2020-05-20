Library Kicks off Summer Learning Programs for Kids and Adults

The Chattanooga Public Library is kicking off a summer learning program for all ages this week! The program, called Make. Play. Read. Learn. (MPRL), will be 100% online this year, offering a variety of entertaining and educational activities, experiments, challenges and more. Plus, for the first year ever, adults can participate as well.

Now through July 31, anyone is welcome to sign up at mprl.chattlibrary.org. A library card is not required, though points can be earned for getting one. This interactive website lets you earn points and badges all summer for logging your reading hours, completing the 2020 Census and participating in dozens of activities and challenges for all ages.

“While things may be opening back up, we know it’s going to be a while before large groups can gather again,” said Lee Hope, Head of Children’s Services. “That’s why we’re thrilled to still connect online with our patrons, even if we can’t in person.”

Like previous years, MPRL 2020 offers Summer Picks reading lists for 0-18 curated by both the Library and Hamilton County Schools, as well as Summer Picks for adults. Programs for kids, tweens and teens include early literacy, sewing, STEM education, fitness, creative play, art and history. Adult programs include sewing, crafting, book discussion groups, book clubs and art classes in partnership with AVA. Programs will take place on the Library’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as in public Zoom meetings.

MPRL 2020 is made possible by Friends of the Chattanooga Public Library and The Great Reading Adventure, an open source, online platform for library reading programs, and the Spokane Public Library.