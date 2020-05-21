2020 Vision: Library Launches New Online Gallery for COVID-19 Stories

Do you have a photo of your quarantine story? The Chattanooga Public Library and Pass It Down want you to share it! 2020 Vision: A Look at COVID-19 in Chattanooga is a new online gallery built on the same platform as the Chattanooga Memory Project.

Anyone interested in sharing a story can visit chattlibrary.org/2020vision. to share photos, videos and audio clips.

“Though we are not even halfway through this year, 2020 has already tested our community’s resilience. From the pandemic to the tornadoes, everyone has a story to tell,” says Executive Director Corinne Hill. “When Chris Cummings at Pass It Down reached out about a new gallery, we absolutely had to team up with them to create a place for us to share those stories.”

2020 Vision currently features stories from the Library, highlighting the way it’s stayed connected with Chattanooga through online services and videos.

The gallery will be up throughout the year, and then it will be preserved through the Chattanooga Memory Project.