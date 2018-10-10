London Is Calling Chattanooga

A new Roaring Twenties speakeasy is coming to downtown

I never thought I’d see the day, but phone booths are coming back to Chattanooga. Well, at least one is. But it may remind Chattanooga natives more of a Doctor Who TARDIS than the traditional blue-framed falling apart American version.

It will serve as the entrance to a new British-style speakeasy that will open this winter in Chattanooga’s newest revival center-du-jour on Cherry Street.

London Calling is sure to accelerate Chattanooga’s nightlife into high gear. Think beautiful antique furniture, classic hardwood floors, a classy back patio and a prohibition-era cocktail menu focused on unfaltering classics that withstand endless fads.

Think about crossing a boundary that defies both time and locale; flapper skirts and sharply skilled bartenders, an amalgamation of the Roaring Twenties mingled with some of the world’s hippest cocktail lounges.

“We’re after the juxtaposition between the existing industrial look of the building and the feel of a new and exciting place. I don’t want to hide what’s already here, I want to accentuate it,” says the establishment’s purveyor, James Heeley.

It’s no secret that Great Britain has had unparalleled influence across the world. Heeley plans to offer a bit of a historical timeline along with their unique cocktail program.

The beverage program will evolve to reveal some of this influence with cocktails that span Britain’s widespread imbibing influence and culinary variations.

The bar plans to flow through these different global staples in a dynamically fluid cocktail menu. The kitchen will focus on meat boards, cheese boards, and vegan platters that will highlight and play off of the varied flavors of the bar menu.

London Calling, though largely a design of import and global influence, will have strong roots in locality. Wes Black, one of Chattanooga’s leading and most influential bartenders, will head up the beverage program.

The entrance design is being entrusted to local artist Matthew Dutton who has a long history with visual art and whose work is featured at the new Edwin Hotel. The bar is also working with local brewers and with Chattanooga Whiskey in order to represent the area.

“We want to develop a bar that offers both a strong and fun atmosphere and an exceptional classic cocktail program,” says Heeley as he excitedly showed me around his future establishment. His ideas are big and bold and exactly what Chattanooga needs next in its steps of progress. He’s excited about his venture and he pulls me right in with him.

Interested? The bar is planning a sneak peek into what they are all about this Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight at Chattanooga Whiskey on Riverfront Parkway. The event is open to anyone 21 and up. No advance tickets will be available, so there’s no excuse to miss out on this combo event.

The prohibition party will offer cocktails with a strong emphasis on Chattanooga Whiskey. Check them out on Instagram at @londoncallingbar or the old-fashioned way on their webpage londoncallingbar.com.

Search “London Calling” on Facebook and you’ll have all the bases covered.