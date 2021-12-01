MAINx24 Takes Over The Southside This Weekend With Fun And Festivities Galore

One of the most popular community events of the year, MAINx24, returns to the Southside this Saturday for a 24-hour long festival celebrating Main Street and the surrounding Southside.

MAINx24 features programming all day long, from parades to music to poetry readings to chili cook-offs, and has become a way to celebrate and showcase the burgeoning Southside.

Behind MAINx24 is an audacious dream: make Chattanooga a 24-hour city.

In its first year in 2007, MAINx24 was a project of CreateHere, a five year non-profit initiative based in the Southside. Today, it’s owned, beloved and organized completely by residents, merchants and friends of the Southside community.

The success of MAINx24 is based on the awesome neighbors, businesses and guests of the Southside community. The events are put on by the restaurants, stores, galleries and non-profits.

Best of all, MAINx24 is free and open to the public and has something for everyone. A schedule of events is available on the MAINx24 website at www.mainx24.com and printed schedules are available the week of the event.

There are events all day and night long so you’ll find something that fits your schedule and is based on and around Main Street in the Southside Chattanooga neighborhood.

COVID-19 Statement:

MAINx24 has taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, the artists, and the businesses. You must follow all posted instructions while attending MAINx24. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending MAINx24, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Please practice social distancing at least 6 feet between you and your neighbor. Hand sanitizer is available.