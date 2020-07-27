Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge Set For Saturday, September 12

The Trailblaze Challenge is a 22-24 mile hike (or 12 mile half-hike) where participants tackle the terrain of Lula Lake Land Trust in one amazing day! It caters to all levels from novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts. We're offering a separate start for Trail Runners out there. There's a half-hike too for those that want a slightly easier challenge.

As well as being an extraordinary physical test, the real purpose is to raise much needed funds to grant the wishes of children battling a critical illness in East Tennessee. A wish gives children renewed energy and strength, brings families closer together, and unites communities.

Due to COVID-19 more than 50 wishes in East TN have been postponed. Your efforts will help ensure that the much needed funds are there to grant wishes that are waiting as soon as it is safely possible.

How Do I Get Started?

If you are new to the Trailblaze Challenge, we offer informational meetings for you to learn more about the event. These meetings are designed to inform you about the mission of Make-A-Wish and describe in-detail the weekend-long hike event. If you are already familiar with the Challenge you may go ahead and register!

We are also offering a virtual hike this year, so if you can't hike, but want to help us raise funds for wishes, please click the register link below to receive more information.

Click here to register for the hike or to sign up for an information meeting. You may also watch the recorded virtual informational session by clicking here.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!