McGriff Partners With Clients To Provide Hot Meals To Health Care Heroes

McGriff’s Chattanooga office is proud to partner with three clients – Erlanger Hospital, the Public House, and Rodizio Grill – to deliver hot meals to health care workers during the holiday season as part of its 2020 Lighthouse Project.

This project is a long-standing tradition of BB&T now Truist – the owner of McGriff’s parent company, Truist Insurance Holdings – that encourages teammates to support local nonprofit organizations on projects to address critical community needs.

“We are so fortunate to have health care heroes who live among us battling this pandemic on the front lines at Erlanger and other health care facilities,” said John W. Sorrow, Tennessee Regional Executive for McGriff.

“In our lifetime, there has never been a more vulnerable time for the overall health of our community. Providing some relief to health care professionals seemed like a great way to help and show our appreciation for those making inspiring sacrifices.”

On December 22 and 23, McGriff is delivering approximately 400 meals from Public House and Rodizio Grill to two shifts of critical workers at Erlanger who are on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGriff is Tennessee’s largest insurance, risk management, and employee benefits brokerage with offices in seven cities across the state, with the largest being in Chattanooga. It is a subsidiary of Truist Insurance Holdings, the 6th largest insurance broker in the United States.

“With 67 local associates, our Chattanooga office commits to a community service project each holiday season,” said Sorrow. “This year’s decision was a logical one, given the needs arising from the pandemic.”

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!