McKamey Animal Center Asks Community to Clear the Shelter This Thursday

August is always a stressful time for shelters across the nation as it is peak season and full capacity for all, which McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is dealing with right now, with over 190 animals available for adoption.

Each year, MAC participates in the national Clear the Shelters movement, sponsored by NBC Universal, Telemundo, and Hill's Science Diet, and typically results in a one day adoption extravaganza that helps hundreds of animals find new homes.

Because of space limitations in the Center due to COVID-19, this year MAC will hold the one-day event on August 13 by appointment only.

"Since we can't just open the doors, we are going to hold a special extended Fursday Thursday this week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then extend Fursday Thursday pricing and 2 for 1 cats/kittens for the remainder of August," said Melissa Smith, Adoptions Administrator.

Fursday Thursday pricing includes $10 cats/kittens (except they will be 2 for 1 thru Aug 31) and $35 dogs. Fursday Thursday pricing does not apply to puppies and Ambassadors.

Additionally, as a disaster relief center, MAC needs to be prepared to deploy teams ahead of a hurricane to assist impacted areas but needs more space now before a crisis occurs.

If you can't adopt but want to help, more foster partners are always needed and you can learn more here. MAC asks those who are able to open their homes for 14 days and give an animal time and love away from the shelter environment. Also, donations of blankets, towels, wet and dry food for puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs are always needed and can be left in the donation bin outside MAC's Adoption Center doors and financial support can be given online here.

To schedule your adoption appointment visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/adoption, complete the potential adoption application and schedule your appointment. The application does not guarantee adoption as there is a thorough screening process, but it does get you started. Appointments are still available for the extended Fursday Thursday event this week, Thursday, August 13.

