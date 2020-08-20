McKamey Animal Center at Capacity And Needs Your Help

With the shelter still full, McKamey Animal Center is offering adoption specials for the remainder of August, ending with a 12-hour by appointment only adoption event on Saturday, August 29, from 10 am to 10 pm.

"We know our community will rally!" said Mindy Kolin, Development Director. "Life is a little hectic right now for everyone with schools opening back up, but it is critical we find homes for the more than 150 animals currently available for adoption to ensure we can serve those who need us in a crisis."

For the rest of the month, adoption specials include two for one cats/kittens at $10, $35 dog adoptions, $30 for senior animals, and pigs that can be adopted for $40 each. All adoptions (excluding pigs) include spay/neuter, vaccinations, parasite prevention, microchip, and care for a week, over a $300 value.

To see available animals and schedule your adoption appointment visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/adoption. An application does not guarantee adoption or a specific animal, but it does start the process.

