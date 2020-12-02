McKamey Animal Center Extends Adoptions On Sundays Ahead Of Holidays

McKamey Animal Center announced they will extend their Adoptions hours to include Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting December 6.

"We're really excited to open on Sundays," said Melissa Smith, Adoptions Administrator. "We want to give every possible opportunity to the community to come in ahead of the holidays and find a new family member."

In celebration of adding Sundays, adoption fees will be waived (excluding puppies and Ambassadors) this Sunday, December 6, thanks to the continued generosity of the Schillhahn-Huskey Foundation, in memory of Pam Blevins, who loved all animals.

Every adoption includes spay/neuter, parasite prevention, microchip, and food/care for a week. Residents of the City of Chattanooga, Lakesite, or Red Bank will be required to purchase their city pet license at the time of adoption, and all pets must leave the building in a carrier or on a leash. If you do not have one, you can purchase one at MAC.

Adopters are encouraged to review available animals in advance here, complete an online adoption application and schedule an appointment. If you need assistance scheduling, please call 423.306.6500 Ext 100. While adoptions will open, MACs Admissions Department will remain closed on Sundays, except for those looking for a lost pet.

If you're not able to adopt, MAC is also seeking temporary foster parents and financial contributions to directly care for the animals – this is the best time of year to join our MAC G.E.M. family by becoming a monthly donor! For more information on fostering or to donate visit mckameyanimalcenter.org

