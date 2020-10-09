McKamey Animal Center's Annual Pet Costume Contest Now Online

Like many other fundraisers this year, McKamey Animal Center is putting a spin on an annual favorite event, BarktoberFest & Meowloween Party.

"This breaks our hearts for sure, this is a staff favorite," said Mindy Kolin, Development Director. "But, we are erring on the side of caution, and will only hold our pet and person costume contests online."

Participants can enter into one or more of four categories: funniest, most creative, cutest pet pair, and best pet and person duo. The winners for each category will be announced on Facebook at Noon on Halloween.

“BarktoberFest at McKamey Animal Center is one of my favorite events of the year!” said Sonia Young, Board Member and celebrity costume contest judge. “This year especially, they will bring a special joy to my heart and I am looking forward both to the pleasure and the pain of having to pick winners. They are all winners to me.”

Entries are $5 per category and the deadline to enter is Oct. 24, 2020. All entries will be showcased online and each winner will be recognized on Facebook and receive a prize donated by The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel. Winners must be able to pick-up their prize in person. Certificates can be mailed. The pet costume contest helps provide food and care for homeless animals at the Center.

Enter you and your pet today at mckameyanimalcenter.org

