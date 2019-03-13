Meet Our Animal Friends

There are many new ways for Chattanoogans to encounter our furry neighbors

Let’s talk about animals! From the furry, adorable ground-dwelling busybodies to the kingly beasts of the wild, animals are a beloved and essential part of our world.

More than just cute and fluffy, they make up the immensely complex ecosystem that keeps us all alive and makes the earth a stunning enchantress of seductive beauty.

Elusive, inaccessible, yet totally surrounding us at all times, completely ingrained in our world, the animal kingdom is a gargantuan topic of discourse. Advancements in technology have allowed programs like Planet Earth to bridge the gap to the animal world like never before.

It is an exciting era in Chattanooga for those concerned with animals. It’s time to meet Betsy. Betsy is a bit of a pioneer, the first giant anteater in the area.

A native of Chicago, Betsy is excited about warmer weather and the endless buffet of insects that previously found refuge in our beautiful city. Betsy has finished moving into her new custom-designed apartment at The Chattanooga Zoo and, after some time adapting to her new environment, has finally made her premiere to the public.

The Chattanooga Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). They are working with Betsy as part of the Species Survival Plan, which hopes to preserve a variety of species in the wild. Though often shy, Betsy is working hard with the AZA to find a suitable husband so that her kind can continue to breed.

Giant anteaters are classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as on the Red List of Threatened Species as Vulnerable, or At High Risk of Endangerment in the Wild. Chattanooga is doing its part to help Betsy and her kind thrive and rediscover their place in nature.

Though they are amazing animals, giant anteaters don’t make for appropriate pets. You’ll have to visit the zoo where, if you’re lucky, Betsy will come out and say hello.

If you’re in the market to find a pet or to help out more pet-friendly animals, look no further than the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga. Every year, the society hosts a black-tie fundraiser to help gather greatly needed monetary contributions.

“It brings in a lot of money for our special needs fund, which goes to animals with emergency medical needs,” says Ragan Walker from the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga. “Each year we have a dinner, auction, and feature a runway show with a few of our special medical cases. This year we will be showing a dog that was thrown from a vehicle and a cat that has paralysis in its back end. The tickets sell out pretty fast each year.”

The society runs a special needs fund for animals with pressing medical concerns, which accepts contributions year-round. They also offer pet adoption services and volunteer opportunities for animal lovers of all types.

If you aren’t sure if adopting a pet is the right move in your life, they offer the ability to foster a pet for a block of time. Fostering a pet is a great way to sample life as an animal-owner without making the full-time commitment that a furry friend needs on a more permanent basis.

Visit aza.org, chattzoo.org, and heschatt.org for more information on how to get involved with animals in our community.

Whether you’re looking for a new best friend to take hiking and camping, a cat to push things off of your table and mock you, a short-term foster commitment, or a few minutes with a truly spectacular animal, Chattanooga is surely the place to be.