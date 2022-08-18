Mental Health Fun Fest Celebrates That It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

"It’s okay to not be okay.”

This is just one of the messages you can expect to hear at the fourth annual Mental Health Fun Fest happening Sept. 17 at Miller Park from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This event is 21+ and free to the public.

Sponsored by MySuspire — a local mental health organization that provides single, group and family therapy, along with the help of local volunteer organizers — this event aims to help destigmatize mental health issues and provide easy access to local quality resources.

One in five adults are suffering from a mental health illness and about 50% of those adults have a co-occurring mental health or substance disorder, according to The National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Mental health really matters and we’re doing everything we can to prove that,” MySuspire founder Jeigh Billingy said. “The Mental Health Fun Fair is a dope way to cope.”

With a mix of local performers, panel of experts and food and drinks for purchase, the Mental Health Fun Fair brings together representation from many walks of life and multiple disciplines to create a safe space with no mental health stigma for you to be seen, be heard, and be shameless.

“With these trying times the MHFF brings the messages we all need to be confident on our mental health journeys,” Billingy said.