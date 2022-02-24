Monthlong Festival "Rock the Riverfront" Kicks Off Friday, March 4

Calling all young and young at heart!
Rock the Riverfront features not only Impulse, an interactive art installation, where you can rock back and forth on oversized see-saws, but also each weekend will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, music, performances and so much more!
Free and open to the public 10am to 10pm daily beginning Friday, March 4 though April 3 on the Chattanooga Green.
Each weekend will feature diverse programming including a walking lantern parade hosted in partnership with Playful Evolving Monsters and Art 120, a Rock ‘N Cheer for the Chattanooga Marathon, a Health & Wellness weekend, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and an artist market featuring creatives from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.
The main highlight is Impulse, an internationally renowned interactive art installation of illuminated giant see-saws ranging from 16 foot to 24 foot long. When put into motion by people, the see-saws respond and transform with light and sound. Alongside of Impulse, weekend events including music, art vendors and performances will create a fun, family-friendly celebration, highlighting diverse cultures and history of the Riverfront.
Created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design, produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada, Impulse has been featured in over forty cities in eight different countries across four continents and will be coming to Chattanooga after presentations in Vienna and Seattle. Chattanooga will be the smallest city and the first city in the Central Southeast to host Impulse.
Impulse will be free and open for the public to play daily March 4 through April 3 from 10am – 10pm.
Here are additional events that will happen during the month-long event!
Rock the Riverfront Opening Day
- Friday, March 4, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!
Starting at 6:00pm:
DJ Corleone Tone will be playing music from the main stage!
Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Light Up Chatt Lantern Parade & More
- Saturday, March 5, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!
Starting at 6:00pm:
Live Music by Pandora’s Box will be on the main stage! Moonlight Roller will be offering skates for rental on Riverfront Parkway!
Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Light Up Chatt Parade starts at 6:30pm!
Rock 'N Cheer for the Chattanooga Marathon
- Sunday, March 6, 2022
- 8:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Impulse seesaws will open early at 8:00am! Come down to the Chattanooga Green to cheer on the Chattanooga Marathon runners as they pass for mile 3 and mile 17!
The MillionDollaMan - Keenan Daniels will keep everyone moving as he DJs that morning from the main stage!
Starting at 11am - 5pm, artist vendors, food trucks and bar with a variety of beverages will be open.
Impulse seesaws close at 10pm.
Friday Fun!
- Friday, March 11, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!
Starting at 6:00pm:
DJ Ben Lee will be bringing his mix of music from the main stage!
Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Get Fit with Greg & More!
- Saturday, March 12, 2022
- 9:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
As part of the Rock the Riverfront month-long festival, Get Fit with Greg will feature a family fitness workout with T2 Fitness Personal Trainer Tobe Taylor and high energy music by The MillionDollaMan aka Keenan Daniels. The event is FREE and open to the public. It will feature free healthy snacks and beverages.
Free parking will also be available in the 3rd Street CARTA Parking Garage (between Chestnut & Broad Street). Participants must visit the River City Company welcome tent for parking ticket validation.
Background INFO: Local Chattanooga TV personality, Greg Funderburg, is equipping elementary children around the country with the confidence to be a champion for health and wellness at home and at school. Funderburg’s new children’s book Jeremiah's New Beginning uses a relatable and funny little boy to force families to take a close look at their lifestyle choices.
Starting at 6:00pm:
The main stage will feature Call Me Spinster with sisters Rosalie, Rachel, and Amelia! They will be bringing pop covers using a hodgepodge of acquired instruments, from the mandolin to the washboard, glockenspiel, and upright bass.
Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Sunday Funday!
- Sunday, March 13, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Start your week off right with some Rocking in the Riverfront!
From 11am - 5pm, artist vendors, food trucks and bar with a variety of beverages will be open!
Music will be helping to set your rhythm coming from the main stage and don’t forget about all of the games to play on the Chattanooga Green!
Friday Fun!
- Friday, March 18, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!
Starting at 6:00pm:
The Friday Night Featured DJ will be playing music for the main stage!
Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
St. Patrick's Day on the Green
- Saturday, March 19, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Join for a fun night of entertainment and arts! Art 120 will be curating a special night for families to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
Starting at 6:00pm:
Opening entertainment on the stage: Joel Karabo Elliott with Roots Grown Deep Band!
Headlining is Orquesta MaCuba from Atlanta, GA who has been one of the most popular Latin bands on the scene since 2003! They will be on the main stage with their full brass section, percussion section and vocalists. They will definitely get your feet moving!!
Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Sunday Funday & Equinox Celebration!
- Sunday, March 20, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
SPRING IS HERE! We’re going to celebrate in a special way with Playful Evolving Monsters!
From 11am - 5pm, artist vendors, food trucks and bar with a variety of beverages will be open!
Music will be helping to set your rhythm coming from the main stage and don’t forget about all of the games to play on the Chattanooga Green!
Later in the evening, a special celebration is in store for you with the Playful Evolving Monsters! More details to come soon - we’ll just say for now - there will be some dancing, giant puppets and more!!
Musical Tribute to Women's History Month!
- Fri, Mar 25, 202210:00 AM Sat, Mar 26, 202210:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Coming to the Main Stage both Friday & Saturday Night, RISE Chattanooga will be showcasing an eclectic mix of women pioneers in music! More coming soon!
Also, enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Sunday Funday!
- Sunday, March 27, 2022
- 10:00 AM 10:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Start your week off right with some Rocking in the Riverfront!
From 11am - 5pm, artist vendors, food trucks and bar with a variety of beverages will be open!
Music will be helping to set your rhythm coming from the main stage and don’t forget about all of the games to play on the Chattanooga Green!
Artist Weekend Featuring Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
- Fri, Apr 1, 202210:00 AM Sun, Apr 3, 202210:00 PM
- Chattanooga Green
Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!
·The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will showcase a variety of artist vendors with traditional and contemporary art including basketry, photography, clothing, copper and wood burning. They will also be hosting basket making, weaving, and carving demonstrations along with engaging participants in traditional Cherokee games. Saturday evening will feature musical guest Luke Simmons and the Love Struck!
Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!
Rock the Riverfront and Impulse is presented by: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola, Tennessee American Water, Tennessee Arts Commission, Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94, River City Company, Creos, CS Design, Lateral Office, and Quartier Des Spectacles.