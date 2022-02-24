Monthlong Festival "Rock the Riverfront" Kicks Off Friday, March 4

Calling all young and young at heart!

Rock the Riverfront features not only Impulse, an interactive art installation, where you can rock back and forth on oversized see-saws, but also each weekend will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, music, performances and so much more!

Free and open to the public 10am to 10pm daily beginning Friday, March 4 though April 3 on the Chattanooga Green.

Each weekend will feature diverse programming including a walking lantern parade hosted in partnership with Playful Evolving Monsters and Art 120, a Rock ‘N Cheer for the Chattanooga Marathon, a Health & Wellness weekend, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and an artist market featuring creatives from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.

The main highlight is Impulse, an internationally renowned interactive art installation of illuminated giant see-saws ranging from 16 foot to 24 foot long. When put into motion by people, the see-saws respond and transform with light and sound. Alongside of Impulse, weekend events including music, art vendors and performances will create a fun, family-friendly celebration, highlighting diverse cultures and history of the Riverfront.

Created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design, produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada, Impulse has been featured in over forty cities in eight different countries across four continents and will be coming to Chattanooga after presentations in Vienna and Seattle. Chattanooga will be the smallest city and the first city in the Central Southeast to host Impulse.

Impulse will be free and open for the public to play daily March 4 through April 3 from 10am – 10pm.

Here are additional events that will happen during the month-long event!

Friday, March 4, 2022

10:00 AM 10:00 PM

Chattanooga Green

Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!

Starting at 6:00pm:

DJ Corleone Tone will be playing music from the main stage!

Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!

Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!

Saturday, March 5, 2022

10:00 AM 10:00 PM

Chattanooga Green

Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!

Starting at 6:00pm:

Live Music by Pandora’s Box will be on the main stage! Moonlight Roller will be offering skates for rental on Riverfront Parkway!

Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!

Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!

Light Up Chatt Parade starts at 6:30pm!

Sunday, March 6, 2022

8:00 AM 10:00 PM

Chattanooga Green

Impulse seesaws will open early at 8:00am! Come down to the Chattanooga Green to cheer on the Chattanooga Marathon runners as they pass for mile 3 and mile 17!

The MillionDollaMan - Keenan Daniels will keep everyone moving as he DJs that morning from the main stage!

Starting at 11am - 5pm, artist vendors, food trucks and bar with a variety of beverages will be open.

Impulse seesaws close at 10pm.

Friday, March 11, 2022

10:00 AM 10:00 PM

Chattanooga Green

Impulse Seesaws Open for Play 10am - 10pm!

Starting at 6:00pm:

DJ Ben Lee will be bringing his mix of music from the main stage!

Enjoy playing with a variety of oversized games along with shopping unique Chattanooga Artist Vendors!

Food Trucks will be on site along with our bar open with a variety of beverages for those 21+!