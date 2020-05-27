Name A Kitten Fundraiser Helps Orphaned Kittens At HES

Participants will receive a photo of their kitten(s) that can be used to help them find their forever home

Feline breeding season, known to the Humane Educational Society (HES) and animal welfare advocates as kitten season is beginning in early spring. It is the time when hundreds of orphaned and homeless kittens flood the Humane Educational Society. This time of year is the most taxing on our resources and staff with the shelter also seeing an increase in puppies, special needs and stray animal intake.

One way that animal lovers can help orphaned kittens on their journey to their forever homes is by participating in our Name A Kitten fundraiser.

It’s a fun project where community members have the opportunity to donate $25 to name an adoptable kitten or $75 to name a litter of four kittens. Donors will receive a photo, plus information about their kitten(s) that can be shared with friends or on social media. The goal is to help their kitten(s) be adopted. Each donation will help provide the food, shelter and medical care that kittens needs to stay healthy and happy until they find a loving forever home.

Those who cannot give monetarily at this time can save homeless kittens by giving their time as foster parents. Animals in our foster program range from only a few days old to some of our most senior pets. Typically, animals that need fostering the most are abandoned litters of puppies and kittens, shy adult cats, animals recovering from medical procedures and pets who have been abused or neglected. They all need special attention, in a home environment.

The Humane Educational Society provides all necessary veterinary care for animals in our foster program, including medications and vaccinations, food and pet supplies and plenty of support from our staff. Foster parents provide time and space in their home and lots of love. Foster parents must be available to pick up and drop off the pet at HES as needed and bring animals back for placement in a forever home when the time is right.

To participate in our Name A Kitten Fundraiser donors can visit www.heschatt.org/fm/events/detail/id/318/ To become an HES foster parent fill out an online application at www.heschatt.org/volunteer/ and a member of our team will contact you with more information.