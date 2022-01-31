National Wear Red Day This Friday Calls On Women To "Reclaim Your Rhythm"

The American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is rallying women in the Tennessee Valley to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day®.

This February, Go Red for Women is helping women reclaim their rhythm by promoting easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life. On Friday, February 4, crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.

Cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women and men. Experts say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years, directly and indirectly, physically, and emotionally. Therefore the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, alongside National Wear Red Day Matching Sponsor Big Lots, is asking women to make moves today to have healthier tomorrows.

Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:

• Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 4, 2022, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

• Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.

• Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register.

• Join Research Goes Red , a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.

• Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen on social media.

Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org.