New Fourth Of July Activities Spark Celebration In Chattanooga

Five alternative ways to enjoy Independence Day

Chattanooga attractions, music venues and organizations are coming together to provide new ways for families to celebrate the Fourth of July. While fireworks shows might be hard to come by, that doesn’t mean celebrating is canceled! Here are five fun alternative ways to spend time with family on Independence Day in Chattanooga and from home:

3-Day River Market (July 3-5) – At the Tennessee Aquarium plaza, enjoy three days of live music, market vendors, food trucks, expanded outdoor seating along the Tennessee River and living historians from the new Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Pro tip: Don’t miss the Tennessee Aquarium’s new Turtles of the World exhibit. Live Music at Songbirds Guitar Museum (July 3-4) – Jam out (safely, with a smaller crowd and spacing) at Songbirds with live concerts from Aunt Betty on July 3 and Voodoo Slim on July 4. Afterward, stroll Station Street, Chattanooga’s only open container street, closed to traffic on weekends and offering well-spaced tables for dining and drinks. Fourth of July Full Moon Paddleboard Adventure (July 4) – Join Sunshine's Adventures for a peaceful paddle beginning at sunset and ending by the light of the full moon on July 4. Or rent a SUP, kayak or boat and float along the Tennessee River or Chickamauga Lake. Harbor Lights Marina is offering fireworks, so families are sure to see a show. Stream a Nightfall Concert from Anywhere (July 3) – Chattanooga's summer concert series Nightfall has been entertaining guests for more than 30 years with free live music from an eclectic mix of bands from all over the U.S. This year, the show goes on with virtual performances every Friday night. Run a Virtual 5k, Half Marathon or 24-Hour Ultra Race (July 3-5) – Whether running the Tennessee Riverwalk or hills of Chattanooga or competing from afar, start your weekend celebration by doing a 5k or half marathon or by seeing how many miles you can finish in 24 hours.

Chattanooga’s walkable core is filled with restaurants, shops and new experiences. Entering businesses, visitors will find friendly service behind masks, extra sanitation and other safety precautions in place. Face coverings are encouraged for visitors and required at some places.

View these activities, details and more Fourth of July Celebrations in Chattanooga.