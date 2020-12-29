New Year’s Day Garbage And Recycle Collection & Site Schedule

Garbage and Recycling collection scheduled for New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021, will be collected as normal.

The City of Chattanooga Recycling Collection Centers and Refuse Collection Centers will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility and the Wood Recycling Center will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The City Landfill located off  Birchwood Pike in Harrison, Tennessee, will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Citizens may call 311 for any additional questions.

