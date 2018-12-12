No Confusion On The Southside

State of Confusion brings international flavors to Chattanooga

State of Confusion. The name alone piques an undeniable interest; it pays homage to the unique former found object findery that once occupied the same lot.

It seemed to almost happen overnight, one day a closed down old antique store, and as if springing from nowhere, a full-fledged restaurant now fills the expansive space.

State of Confusion came out swinging. A massive patio area like none other in Chattanooga sits between a small front-of-house bar and a beautifully decorated full-service restaurant.

The eatery kept the industrial influence of the existing building and plays with its charming and rustic décor. Wooden rafters and beams play beautifully with the chosen interior design and new furniture.

The visual appeal of the establishment pulls curious eyes from the bustling Main Street sidewalk. This type of setting was sorely missing from such a popular and active city. Other places have small patio options, usually crammed right up against busy sidewalks with uncomfortable iron-clad and wobbly furniture. State of Confusion’s patio is the sublime answer to this lacking element of Chattanooga life.

Does the name fit the restaurant? The menu is a mish-mash of flavors from various places and cultural cuisines of the world. Peruvian and Mexican influenced ceviche’s cover a large portion of the menu’s offerings. Influences from New Orleans and Argentina show up interspersed with Southern fare and Gulf Coast ideals.

The menu, at first glance, seems all over the place, but sometimes we can find order in the chaos. Often restaurants will fail with over-synthesized fusions. In this case, State of Confusion have done their homework and have, with immense speed, become a strong player in Chattanooga’s fun scene.

The owners spent time traveling the world and falling in love with these different cuisines. Their goal was to recreate and pay honest tribute to some of their favorite dishes rather merely imitating them. Stop by and see for yourself if you think they’ve met this lofty goal of amalgamated fare.

A concentrated drink menu compliments the kitchen’s offerings. There’s no messing around with this drink program. The bar proudly boasts a sugarcane juicer for fresh-from-scratch mojitos. The wood-fired Argentinian parrilla peeks through the kitchen window, filling any serious home cook with envy (I promise it won’t be in my kitchen when it goes missing), live flames and glowing embers happily take responsibility for the smoky fragrance wafting through the air.

The busy kitchen permeates the dining room and induces mouthwatering desire. As if that wasn’t enough, the new restaurant offers a comprehensive brunch program sure to please the Sunday Funday crowd with a mix of old-time favorites.

The restaurant also offers the ability to reserve the space for private events with full-service options. State of Confusion has left no stone unturned as it plows forward as a strong competitor for Chattanooga’s hungry diners. The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner hours.

Check them out online at soconfusion.com or head in for a sprawling meal and a frosty beverage.