NormalPalooza Fall Festival

16th annual festival highlights the Northside neighborhoods

NormalPalooza is back for its 16th year of fun and excitement. The annual fall festival has built a foundation as an exciting staple of Chattanooga’s Northside neighborhoods.

Normal Park Museum Magnet School hosts the fundraiser with the goal of spreading community engagement with its educational institutions and raising funds for the advancement of the school. All in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend a day full of arts, culture, music, and progress.

As a zoned magnet school, Normal Park has been an exceptional educational powerhouse representing the importance of critical thought and experiential learning. Strong parental involvement has propelled the school to the forefront of Hamilton County’s public-school system. With an emphasis on the arts and a partnership with local museums, the students are immersed in a world of opportunity that could otherwise be evasive.

NormalPalooza helps raise funds to continue this community-wide education for Chattanooga’s future leaders. This event provides funding for related arts teachers at Normal Park and for other supplementary educational resources. “We want to correlate community involvement into the process of educating our youth,” says Tara, a parent and one of the leading organizers of the event. “We have such a strong sense of parental involvement at the school, and it all comes together at NormalPalooza.”

NormalPalooza 2018 will host a plethora of performances by both students and community artists. The event will take place on the school football field and will be Halloween themed. Costumes are encouraged and a contest will be held to celebrate the most exciting and innovative efforts.

The event kicks off on October 27th at 10 a.m. with various performances from the Normal Park student body and the day will wrap up around 4 p.m. with headliner Trent Williams & The Menagerie.

Other performances from Buddy Shirk, Uncle Lightnin’, and Br. B & The Ease will intermingle with a Kid’s Zone worthy of epic proportions. Gladiator jousting, a 3-hole putt putt course, a spider web mountain, a 28-foot-tall slide, and that’s just a taste of what’s in store for the young and young at heart.

Local eateries will be available to fill tummies after rockin and rollin to live music. Some of Chattanooga’s favorite eateries like Tikiz shaved ice, Adelle’s Creperie, Corndog, INC., Fiamma Pizza, Kenny’s Smokehouse, and Good Dog will be ready to appease any appetite.

Armbands will be available this year at normalpark.kindful.com. Families can also reserve cabanas at this year’s event, offering groups a place to park their belongings and hang out during the day’s festivities.

In addition to the Kids Zone, live music, and food vendors, a plethora of local artists and artisans will set up booths to share their custom jewelry, handcrafted gifts, and arts and crafts.

Support from countless businesses and organizations make NormalPalooza possible, but some run the extra mile. Brewer Media, Webb Family Orthodontics, Dr. Todd Cockerham of University Surgical, The West Village, Embark Project Services, Fiamma Pizza, and 5 Guys help make the work of this award-winning school possible.