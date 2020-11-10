November is National Adopt A Senior Pet Month

November is dedicated to helping older pets find loving forever homes. There are many benefits to adopting a senior pet, and there are plenty of senior pets waiting to find their forever home available adoption at the Humane Educational Society.

Senior pets know their Stuff! Often senior pets come to the shelter after years of living in a home. This means they are usually already housetrained and know some basic commands. With a senior pet, what you see is what you get! You will not have to worry about them growing too big to manage, and you will not have to worry about any drastic personality or energy level changes either. When you adopt a senior pet, you are saving a life! In return, you will get lots of love from an amazing companion. You get to be a hero! When an adopter takes home an animal in their later years, that pet tends to know that they are loved and gives even more love in return. Senior pets are not "problem" animals! Senior dogs and cats lose their homes for a variety of reasons, usually having nothing to do with their behavior or temperament, but more due to the fact that their owners are unable to keep them. You can teach an old dog new tricks! Dogs can be trained at any age and older dogs are just as smart as younger ones. Older dogs have a greater attention span than a puppy, which make them easier to train. Senior pets are less demanding! A senior pet is often less demanding than a highly-energetic, untrained puppy or kitten. While many senior pets still enjoy brisk exercise and play, they are also content to nap and cuddle, and they can fit into many households with ease. Senior pets are a good choice for older people or busy families with young children. Senior pets have good health! It might seem like a senior pet will need more veterinary care than a puppy or kitten, but this is actually not the case. Unless you are specifically looking to bring home a pet with special needs, most senior pets are healthy and just need somewhere to call home. Senior pets are adorable! Somehow, dogs and cats retain their cuteness no matter what their age.

When you adopt a senior pet, you are ensuring that one of the animals least likely to find a peaceful home will instead find the companionship they need and want! One of the best reasons to adopt a senior pet has nothing to do with convenience and everything to do with kindness. Senior dogs and cats, like any animal, deserve a chance to live out their later years in a loving environment.

You can adopt a senior animal from the Humane Educational Society for $35 or if you are a senior adopting a senior pet, $25! Fill out our adoption application here.

