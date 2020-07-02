Once In A Lifetime Tour At The Frank Lloyd Wright Shavin House In July

The Shavin House fundraising tour will be held on July 11-12 at 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm each day.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Initiative, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the reconstruction and restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, is pleased to announce a once in a lifetime fundraising tour of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Seamour and Gerte Shavin house in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This is the second time in three years the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative is making a previously inaccessible Frank Lloyd Wright home available for a public tour.

While using Usonian principles, Shavin House is unique in the spectacular fusion of flat stone and wood, creating an indescribably beautiful experience for the occupant. According to restoration architect Jeff Baker, it is one of Wright’s finest compositions, a house perfectly adapted to its hillside site. Situated on the Civil War battle site, Missionary Ridge, the home has one of the most breathtaking views found at any Frank Lloyd Wright home. Shavin House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.

“The tours we have scheduled will allow Frank Lloyd Wright fans to explore the privately owned Shavin House and help support our organization,” said Michael Miner, a documentary filmmaker specializing in films on Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and the founder and CEO of the organization.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative started as a means to raise the funding to rebuild a Wright-designed pavilion in Alberta, Canada. The organization has since broadened their scope and are engaged in reconstruction efforts of other Frank Lloyd Wright buildings. This event follows an extremely successful series of California home tours last year.

Miner added, “To date, the organization has distributed nearly $100,000 in financial assistance and professional services to Frank Lloyd Wright building owners in need. Also, we are actively seeking to acquire another Frank Lloyd Wright designed home, which may be in imminent danger of demolition.”

The Shavin House tours will take place on July 11 -12 at 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm each day. The tours will be limited to 10-12 people given the space available in the house, and masks must be worn. Special guest Karen Shavin will offer stories of growing up in the house and its history. Miner suggests buying tickets early because they may be able to add additional tours based on demand.

To buy tickets, visit the events page on the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative website.