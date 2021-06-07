Out & About At The Tennessee Aquarium: Lemurs & Tortoises

Ever wondered about why the Tennessee Aquarium houses ring-tailed lemurs and radiated tortoises together?

Wonder no more, as lemur keeper Samantha Grote takes us behind the scenes to learn more about our animal friends from Madagascar. And be sure to check out a game of tag between a playful lemur and a rather annoyed tortoise at the end of the video.

Ring-Tailed Lemur

This is the most recognizable lemur species with its black and white ringed tail. Naturally found only on the island of Madagascar, it is diurnal - meaning that it is mostly active in the daylight hours.

Lemurs are highly social and typically live in female-dominated groups of up to 30 individuals. Social bonds are very important and groups often huddle together. This species also enjoys sun-bathing, sitting upright with the underside facing the sun. Highly territorial, males employ a unique scent marking behavior called spur marking, using special spurs on their wrists to scrape trees and embed their own scent.

The Ring-tailed Lemur is endangered – largely due to habitat loss and fragmentation as well as the illegal pet trade. Slash-and-burn agriculture in their natural habitat, known as “tavy”, and the cutting and burning of forests for charcoal is the main cause of habitat loss. They are also very prevalent in the pet trade and are under heavy poaching threats.

They are native to the south and southwestern areas of Madagascar, live in the spiny forest and gallery forest regions, and generally subsist on a diet of fruit, leaves, flowers, bark, sap, and occasional invertebrates.

Radiated Tortoise

The Radiated Tortoise is named for its brilliantly marked shell with yellow lines radiating from the center of each dark plate. These tortoises have strong beaks and thick skin, allowing them to eat prickly plants like cacti. They are known to graze in the same area, which keeps vegetation around them trimmed.

This species is classified as Critically Endangered due to habitat loss, introduction of non-native vegetation and collection for the food and pet trade.

They are native to the south and southwestern areas of Madagascar, live in the dry spiny forest, and generally subsist on a diet of grass, cacti, cacti fruits, other plants.