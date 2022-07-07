Patten Square Chills Out With A Spooktacular “Summerween” On Saturday, July 16

Patten Square will be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy on Saturday, July 16th.

River City Company and SoundCorps invites the public to dust off their favorite costumes or test out a new one before Halloween at Downtown Chattanooga’s first “Summerween” celebration!

The free and open to the public event starts at 6:00pm with live music on the main stage featuring local bands including Cosmic Twelve. The street will be filled with street performers including fire dancers and magicians along with vintage and eclectic vendors! Food and beverages will be for sale at the event including for those over 21 years old.

The event will also feature traditional Halloween fun including trick or treating, but also some new ones with a twist:

Watermelon Carving Contest: arrive with your pre-carved watermelon for a chance to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card! Judging will occur at the River City Company tent at 8:00pm

Kid Costume Contest - 7:30pm; Best Dressed wins a $50 Chattanooga Express Card

Adult Costume Contest - 9:30pm; Best Dressed wins a $50 Chattanooga Express Card

The event will conclude in Patten Square at 10pm with additional music inside the Honest Pint following the event. More information about the event can be found at rivercitycompany.com/events or on Facebook.

Summerween is sponsored by: River City Company, SoundCorps and the Z.C. Patten Fund.