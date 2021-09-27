Pedal, Paddle, And Picnic Downtown Adventure Set For Saturday, October 9

River City Company is partnering for the first time with Outshine Adventures (formerly Sunshine's Adventures), Pedego Chattanooga, and Cashew to offer a Pedal, Paddle and Picnic experience in Downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, October 9.

For those courageous enough to take on two outdoor adventures in the same day, this guided, and fully equipped tour will allow guests will enjoy pedaling electric bikes along the Tennessee Riverwalk, picnicking in the park and paddleboarding down the Tennessee River without ever leaving downtown Chattanooga!

“Downtown Chattanooga has so many great amenities and often people don’t realize how easy it is to explore many parts of Downtown in just a half day,” stated Dawn Hjelseth, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for River City Company.

Guides will lead participants over the iconic Walnut Street Bridge, through the Bluff View Art District, and along the Tennessee Riverwalk to Chickamauga Dam. After the leisurely paced 7-mile bike ride, participants will pause for a plant-based picnic from Cashew, one of the top-rated downtown vegan restaurants, before hopping on stable inflatable paddle boards and embarking on a 5-mile downriver paddle on the Tennessee River. Outshine Adventure will provide basic paddle board instruction and properly outfit participants for adventure before setting out on the downriver paddle back to Coolidge Park.

“We're excited to partner with River City and some of our favorite local small businesses to offer this immersive outdoor experience in the heart of downtown as the newly rebranded Outshine Adventures. We've been offering guided paddleboard tours in Chattanooga for 4 years as Sunshine's Adventures and love showing people how easy it is to get out and have an adventure in their hometown or while visiting Chattanooga. This tour blends all of our favorite things into a really fun and unique half-day adventure!",” stated Sunshine Loveless, Owner of Outshine Adventures.

Participants can use a coupon code RIVERCITY for $25 off the October 9th guided tour. More information and reservations can be made at: facebook.com/events/536049590968295