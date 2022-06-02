Pops On The River Returns To Coolidge Park Saturday, July 2nd

For the first time in three years the traditional Pops on the River Independence Day celebration returns to Coolidge Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

This popular community event will feature a FREE outdoor performance by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Orchestra (CSO) at 8 pm. Music begins at 5:30 pm with an opening performance by Chattanooga’s favorite party band Love, Peace & Happiness. A spectacular fireworks finale over the Tennessee River will bring this event to a colorful conclusion following the CSO’s performance.

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is joined by The New Dismembered Tennesseans for a patriotic program with notes of local flavor. Led by CSO Assistant Conductor Ismael Sandoval, the CSO’s program is set to feature favorites such as the Armed Forces Salute, Colonel Bogey's March, Stars and Stripes Forever, 1812 Overture, and more! Poised to launch a two-year celebration of its 90th anniversary, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera has been providing the Greater Chattanooga Area with exceptional classical music performances and educational programs since 1933.

The CSO is comprised of over 50 world-class musicians and its comprehensive educational programs reach well over 20,000 students throughout the Greater Chattanooga Area and North Georgia annually. The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera was the first, and, to this day, remains one of the only combined symphony and opera organizations of its kind in the United States.

Opening the evening of music at 5:30 pm, Love, Peace & Happiness is a highly engaging soul and R&B band that has been named "Best of the Best" in Motown-style live band entertainment! Featuring musicians of the highest standard, with years of notable experience within the music industry, this group’s tight harmonies, choreographed dance moves and wide repertoire have made them one of Chattanooga’s favorite party bands.

The fireworks display, shot from the neighboring Renaissance Park, will begin immediately upon the conclusion of the Symphony’s performance at approximately 9:45 pm.

A variety of food trucks, drink concessions (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) along with local artist and craft vendors will be available on site. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a picnic during the Pops on the River program.

Coolidge Park will be closing to vehicular traffic at 4:30 PM on the day of the show.

Pops on the River is sponsored in large part by the City of Chattanooga, with other support from Chick-fil-A, Double Cola Company, First Horizon Bank, Integrity Automotive Group, Southern Champion Tray, Miller Lite, Blue Moon, Elder’s Ace Hardware, Trucks N’ Trailers USA and Lass & Lions. Pops on the River is produced by Chattanooga Presents!

