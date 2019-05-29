Pub Time With Pupper?

Play Wash Pint is a dog lover’s dream

“It’s not drinking alone if the dog is home,” goes the old adage. Perhaps the smartest animal in history, dogs have worked their way into a life of luxury and ease. They lounge around the house all day without paying a cent in rent, stuffing their faces and tearing up stuffed animals—all in trade for being excessively cute and cuddly.

If that wasn’t enough for the bridges between the human and animal world, now there is no need for either of you to stay home to spend time together; human’s best friends have a bar of their very own.

Play Wash Pint is 12,000 square feet of puppy sanctuary covered by a huge play yard with a fetch zone, pools, sprinklers, fire hydrants, tunnels, and toys. The owner, unhappy with his options for turf, designed and built his own.

It sits on a powder-coated membrane and aggregate so the water goes right through it and drains away. An enzymatic soap is used to thoroughly clean the turf. The park is covered with cameras so that owners can watch their puppers at their leisure.

Even better, this summer they will have a mobile beer cart outside to make beer-fetching logistics easier for owners with dogs that are attached at the hip. Dogs even do just fine here in the rain because there isn’t any mud to make a mess with.

More than just a place to visit, Play Wash Pint is a health-centered park that is flowing with canine passion.

“It’s excellent for the health of a dog. We try really hard to promote healthy animals and are very safety conscious. It’s a good motivation to get your vaccinations on time because your dog can’t come to the park if they aren’t up to date,” says general manager Nicole Hawkins.

“We have a lot of opportunities to exercise your animals. We have shelter days and good connections with McKamy Animal Shelter. Dogs are very social animals. In order to develop their best behavior, they need their peers to help regulate them. We try to make it as friendly and tailored as we can for each dog that comes.”

In addition to the park, they also offer a doggy daycare during the business week. Those lucky enough to come have the run of the park until 1 p.m. and then go off into their own rest area to relax and laze around after a day of play.

Want to save your bathroom from total disaster? Bring your doggy for a bath in an awesome private washroom. A huge sink with adjustable height for different-sized tail waggers, three types of shampoo, a big hair catch, a mango-scented spray, and high-velocity dryers to help remove unwanted hair are all on offer. Enjoy the selection of 50 beers while you wash your dog, and, yes, share a brew with your pup. PWP even offers Dog Beer, a non-alcoholic glucosamine supplement made with real hops from Bowser Beer for Dogs.

Play Wash Pint is open seven days a week during the summer. On June 29th, come celebrate diversity with Pride in the Park. Your visit will help raise funds and awareness for the local LGBTQ community with contests, food, and tons of fun.

Chattanooga Pride will be available to answer questions and share information and resources about getting involved with the local community. Be sure to bring your dog’s medical records when you visit.

You and your pups both deserve some quality time together. Think about your best friend’s cute little face. Don’t they deserve the very best? See you soon at Play Wash Pint.