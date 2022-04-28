Rabbit Valley Farmers Market In Ringgold Kicks Off With Wine And Art Event

Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold will be opening their 2022 Season this Saturday, April 30th with a Wine and Art in Ringgold Event from 6pm-9pm at the Market Pavilion located at 96 Depot Street in Ringgold.

This special evening event will feature local artists from the Ringgold Art and Frame Gallery, as well as regular farmers market artists. Farm to Fork will be offering wine and food, and there will also be a Paint-n-Sip Class taught by artist Katie Dwyer.

Live music will be played by Andrew Carl Thams (of The Liquorsmiths), and entry to this event is FREE!

Market Manager Samantha Leslie states, " These community events have been a wonderful addition to the many activities offered in Ringgold. The farmers market is excited to open this season and to remain an integral part of the City."

Do not miss this annual gathering of artist, great wine, and live music. Contact the market at rabbitvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more info or to sign up for the Paint-n-Sip Class.

Learn more about the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market at facebook.com/RabbitValleyFarmersMarket

The market wishes to thank their generous business sponsor Dreamscapes Hardscapes for making this event possible.