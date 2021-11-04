Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Planned for Friday, December 3rd

The City of Red Bank wants to invite the public to celebrate the holidays with the return of the Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival on Friday, December 3rd. The Festival is set to begin at 4:00pm with the Christmas Parade starting at 6:00pm.

The Festival will be held at Red Bank City Park on 3817 Redding Road. Local vendors will be on site from 4pm until 8pm displaying and offering their unique crafts and gift selections. The Christmas Parade, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, will begin at 6:00pm at East Leawood Avenue, ending at Unaka Street.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the beloved Red Bank Christmas Parade this year, followed by festivities at Red Bank City Park including vendors, food trucks, and a bonfire attended by our fire department,” said Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry. “Our community is ready for a chance to come together to celebrate the holiday season.”

After cancelling the annual holiday event last year due to Covid concerns, the City is excited to be able to once again host the traditional Christmas event. City officials and volunteers are working extra hours to make sure this year’s Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival is one of the best yet.

Red Bank will be accepting applications for vendors and for parade participants until November 22nd. Go to hredbanktn.gov and click on the “Residents” tab for an application for the parade or to be a vendor at the Festival.

For updates and more information about the Festival, go to the City’s website redbanktn.gov or Facebook @redbanktn.