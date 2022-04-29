Red Bank Jubilee Returns May 7th To Red Bank City Park

On Saturday, May 7th, the 41st Red Bank Jubilee will once again kick off at the Red Bank City Park after a two-year hiatus.

Red Bank Jubilee Flyer Final Version

Covid concerns forced the cancellation of the event that has been a staple of the city for forty years. As life begins to return to normal, the City of Red Bank decided it was time to bring back the Jubilee, but this year, bring it back as one of the biggest and best family-friendly festivals the city has ever hosted.

The nine member Jubilee committee, led by Bryanna Burns, began working on the festival in February. The city traditionally set aside a minimal operating budget, but this year, Kate Hackney and Greg Tate presented an idea to the committee to partner with local businesses for additional support. Contributions from Rise Partners, Edward Jones, EPB, Hartman Hill, FarmToMed, and many others, have been crucial in expanding the committee’s ideas and abilities on what the Jubilee could offer festival attendees.

“I joined the planning committee because I am a lifelong resident of Red Bank and I vividly remember being a kid and counting down the days to the Jubilee,” said Burns. “It was the highlight of my year. I wanted to bring back that childlike excitement and spirit to this year's festival and I think we've done just that.”

One major contributor, Scenic City Multisports, is sponsoring the MoonPie® Move Run. The 5k and 10k run will start at Red Bank City Park at 8am. The 5K runners will begin and finish from the Red Bank Jubilee near Food City for a fast and flat route while the 10K will do the same route plus the challenging climb to White Oak Park. Runners will have the opportunity to indulge in MoonPies, coffee, and MoonPie Stout Beer donated by Naked River Brewing. Participants can register at: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/58304/moonpie-move-5k-and-10k.

The Red Bank Jubilee’s exciting day will open to the public at 11am and last until 4pm. Visitors will discover a variety of 57 arts and crafts booths to browse and shop. Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More, Freddie Hanner (hamburgers, hotdogs), Yummy Thai, The Freudian Sip Coffee Co, and Asarum food trucks will be on hand, providing a wide selection of dining and drink options for the day. And for the over-21 crowd wanting to quench their thirst, local craft brews from Naked River Brewing, Clever Ale House, and Five Wits Brewing will be available in the Jubilee’s Biergarten (Beer Garden).

Young and old alike are encouraged to spend the day participating in the face painting and all the games available at the park. Children can play on the Chattanooga Football Club’s (CFC), inflatable soccer field or try their skills on the inflatable CrossFit obstacle course. The Red Bank Fire Department and Public Works will both provide vehicles for “touch a truck.” Adults can join in the fun with games of giant Jenga, cornhole, and giant Connect 4.

In addition to the games, the Red Bank Police Department and White Oak Bicycle Co-Op (WOBC), will be sponsoring a children’s bicycle rodeo. In addition to the rodeo course, WOBC plans to give away 50 children's bicycles and helmets. WOBC will also provide free basic maintenance/safety checks on bicycles for children and youth, helmet checks, and rider safety information.

The sponsorships also enabled the organizers to hire talented bands and the Sound Corp Buskers to perform this year. A diverse genre of live music from bluegrass to rock to Irish melodies and Indie will fill the air during the Jubilee. Four exceptionally gifted local bands - the Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band, Drive Train Southern Rock Band, The Molly Maguires, and In the Company of Wolves will be performing throughout the day.

The City of Red Bank and the members of the Jubilee committee want to thank the many sponsors who have generously contributed in helping to make the return of the Red Bank Jubilee one of the best the community has ever experienced. For more information, call 423-269-7927 or on Facebook @redbanktn or go to www.redbanktn.gov