Red Cross Honors Community Heroes During Annual Red Cross Month Celebration

In March, the American Red Cross Tennessee Region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive Director for the Red Cross. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

During the past year, your Red Cross has responded to several tornadoes in the Tennessee Region, answered the call when flooding struck several counties in Tennessee in August, and were there to provide comfort and assistance to thousands of citizens following home fires throughout the state. The help didn’t end there. Our volunteers deployed to help in states across the country when called upon. Even during a global pandemic, the American Red Cross shows up when called.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California.*

Upcoming blood drive opportunities

3/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Tennessee Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.