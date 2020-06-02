Red Cross Seeks Nominations for Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon

Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need, or made a difference in Southeast Tennessee during the spring tornadoes? If you know a local hero, the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee asks you to nominate them for the 2020 Heroes Luncheon this fall.

The Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon, honors local individuals who have made a personal commitment to creating safer and stronger communities and providing help when disaster strikes in the area and beyond. Award recipients will be honored and recognized in November.

“There are many great acts of courage in our area that go unnoticed,” said Julia Wright, director of the Southeast Tennessee chapter for the American Red Cross. “We are asking anyone who knows of people who are our everyday heroes in our area to let us know so we can recognize them.”

The American Red Cross is accepting nominations in the following categories: Youth, First Responder, Medical/Hospital, Military, Good Samaritan, and Call to Action.

Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee, who select honorees based on the degree to which their actions embody the spirit and the mission of the Red Cross.

HOW TO NOMINATE A HERO

Nominations are due by Wednesday, July 1.

Submit though the online nomination form at: RedCross.org/HeroesNominee

