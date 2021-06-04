Red Wolf Pups Born At Reflection Riding

Reflection Riding is very excited to announce the birth of two critically-endangered red wolf pups to parents, Apollo and Ruby, on April 15, 2021.

These pups represent hope and excitement for the entire red wolf population, and they are being cared for here at Reflection Riding, where they were born. This news is incredibly exciting, as fewer than 250 American red wolves exist today, with very few in the wild.

The American red wolf is the most critically-endangered canid in the world, with less than 20 living in the wild at a single release site in northeastern North Carolina. (Read about the recent release of eight red wolves into the wild in this NatGeo article featuring Ruby in the lead photo.)

This is the ONLY wild site where red wolves can be found. There are 250 red wolves under managed human care at 43 facilities in the United States. Reflection Riding has been a very active member of the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan since 1996 and has had a staff member sitting on multiple committees since that time.