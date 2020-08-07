Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Celebrates Arts In Nature

The beauty in nature has been an inspiration for art throughout humanity. Beautiful photographs, paintings, sculptures and other mediums have attempted to capture what naturally occurs throughout the world.

A big part of natural science is collecting and preserving specimens to study and archive for future use. In the plant community, these archives are known as herbariums.

In these herbariums, scientists store preserved specimens and seeds to create an accurate archive of living organisms.

Join our “Botanist in the Attic,” Zach Irick, for a day of art in nature. During this program, you will go out into the field and select plant specimens to add to the herbarium collection.

Zach will demonstrate how to properly prepare and press the specimens. Once the specimens are pressed, participants will frame their pressed plants for wall art.

Limited to nine people. Event is outside; social distancing requirements apply.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!