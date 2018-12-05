Reinventing Community Travel

The Moxy brings much more than a hotel to downtown

Community. What does that word mean when we break it down and focus on its underlying intent? What could pass for just a word becomes exemplified, a core value inherent in The Moxy, our newest boutique hotel.

In Chattanooga’s explosive growth spurt, this is an answer of a personified Southside meets the community-driven soul of a European hostel.

The once downtrodden heartbeat of Chattanooga seems to pulsate louder with each passing day. The Moxy is more than a new hotel, it’s the next step in the burgeoning evolution of a living city. “We have a very communal vibe. We try to keep everything casual and incorporate people into the city,” says Kacey Swindell, the Director of Sales for the new property.

The 108-room property is part of a massive expansion effort from Marriot Hotels. With the rise of companies like Airbnb changing the very definition of travel, the hospitality world has had to adapt to keep up with unparalleled competition. The Moxy may very well be that answer.

Rather than a stuffy lobby, a large bar greets hotel guests with a welcome cocktail and a fun-loving vibe. Calming indie-pop tunes replace elevator music. The communal area expands across the first floor with meeting rooms, a bean-bag TV area, a sprawling patio and more.

Murals from Chattanooga local The Artist Seven elegantly adorn the walls. Everyone here is having fun, and you’ll soon forget that you probably weren’t necessarily enjoying yourself before you arrived.

Maybe your flight was delayed or you got caught in the rain. You’ve probably already forgotten about your meager work day. Maybe you’re already chasing after that 9 ball. Maybe you’re pulling ahead during your favorite childhood board game and yelling “SORRY” a little too loudly.

Nobody here would hold you at fault. The troubles of the day have faded like a bad dream. Is that a brewery right next door? What’s in this delicious cocktail? Is everyone dancing? How is it already two in the morning?

Don’t confuse the hotel. The “Work Hard Play Hard” mentality isn’t just for the young. It’s for those that want to be alive and awake. The people who live for more than just a salary and a comfortable house. It’s for the adventurous, excited explorer, the rambler and rover. It’s a piece of what we are and possibly a piece of what you (thought you had) left behind.

“We have beautifully designed and minimal rooms with elegant touches,” explains Swindell. “The ‘fun hunter’ is our target guest so we’re looking for people to enjoy our communal spaces, meet new friends, and enjoy all of the great things that Chattanooga has to offer.”

Have a (reasonable) furry friend? They are welcome to join you, as well.

What are you doing for New Years? If you already had plans, you may want to reconsider. The Moxy is hosting an all-inclusive party for hotel guests with DJ’s, an open bar, heavy appetizers, a champagne toast, a Waffle House food truck, and more. That’s right, I said open bar.

Welcome home.