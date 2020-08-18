Rescues On The Runway Is Going Virtual

The annual Humane Educational Society's Rescues on the Runway show is going virtual this year, and will air on WRCB-TV on Friday, September 11th at 3 pm. Supporters of HES can also participate in an online auction from Saturday, September 5th through Saturday, September 12th.
The exciting thing about hosting a virtual gala is everyone can attend. Please join us at heschatt.org/rescues and on Facebook as we share some of the heartwarming stories of the animals and people the Humane Educational Society has the pleasure of serving over the past year as well as some fantastic auction items up for grabs. We cannot wait to share just a few of the happy endings that your support has made possible.
Rescues on the Runway ticket holders RSVP for your to-go meal by August 28th:
Please RSVP by choosing the to-go meal you would like to pick up from the Chef and His Wife, Texas Roadhouse (Hixson location only) or our lunch option from Chattanooga Brewing Company. Or choose “Donate my Meal” to make an even bigger impact for homeless animals at HES.
Each to-go meal will include a mini bottle of wine from Athens Distributing and your copy of the Rescues on the Runway program.
If you purchased a Rescues on the Runway table and did not submit your table guests please contact Taylor Hixson to do so. This will allow your guests to RSVP for a to-go meal. call Taylor at (423) 624-5302 x222 or email her at taylorhixson@heschatt.org.
Please RSVP for your meal by Friday, August 28th. You must be a ticket holder to RSVP for a Rescues on the Runway to-go meal.
To-Go Meal Options-Please note pick up times when selecting your meal:
The Chef and His Wife: Take and Bake
Pick up Friday, September 11th 9 am to 3 pm
- Chef Green Salad
- Roast Prime Rib
- Double Baked Potato
- Roll & Butter
- Strawberry Cheesecake
OR VEGETARIAN
- Chef Green Salad
- Squash & Spinach Lasagna
- Roll & Butter
- Strawberry Cheesecake
Texas Roadhouse (Hixson Location Only)
Choose 6:00 or 6:30 pm pick up time Friday, September 11th
- House Salad
- 10 oz Ribeye
- Loaded Baked Potato
OR
- House Salad
- 8 oz Salmon
- Loaded Baked Potato
- Green Beans
Chattanooga Brewing Company: Lunch Option
Choose 12:00 or 12:30 pm pick up time Friday, September 11th
- Buttermilk Tender Basket
- CBC Sauce/House Pickles
- Make it a sandwich: Texas Toast, CBC Sauce
OR VEGAN
- Vegan Hummus Wrap
- Wheat Wrap/Herb Marinated Veggies/Hummus/Arugula
Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!