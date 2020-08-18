Rescues On The Runway Is Going Virtual

The annual Humane Educational Society's Rescues on the Runway show is going virtual this year, and will air on WRCB-TV on Friday, September 11th at 3 pm. Supporters of HES can also participate in an online auction from Saturday, September 5th through Saturday, September 12th.

The exciting thing about hosting a virtual gala is everyone can attend. Please join us at heschatt.org/rescues and on Facebook as we share some of the heartwarming stories of the animals and people the Humane Educational Society has the pleasure of serving over the past year as well as some fantastic auction items up for grabs. We cannot wait to share just a few of the happy endings that your support has made possible.

Rescues on the Runway ticket holders RSVP for your to-go meal by August 28th:

Please RSVP by choosing the to-go meal you would like to pick up from the Chef and His Wife, Texas Roadhouse (Hixson location only) or our lunch option from Chattanooga Brewing Company. Or choose “Donate my Meal” to make an even bigger impact for homeless animals at HES.

Each to-go meal will include a mini bottle of wine from Athens Distributing and your copy of the Rescues on the Runway program.

If you purchased a Rescues on the Runway table and did not submit your table guests please contact Taylor Hixson to do so. This will allow your guests to RSVP for a to-go meal. call Taylor at (423) 624-5302 x222 or email her at taylorhixson@heschatt.org.

Please RSVP for your meal by Friday, August 28th. You must be a ticket holder to RSVP for a Rescues on the Runway to-go meal.

To-Go Meal Options-Please note pick up times when selecting your meal:

The Chef and His Wife: Take and Bake

Pick up Friday, September 11th 9 am to 3 pm

Chef Green Salad

Roast Prime Rib

Double Baked Potato

Roll & Butter

Strawberry Cheesecake

OR VEGETARIAN

Chef Green Salad

Squash & Spinach Lasagna

Roll & Butter

Strawberry Cheesecake

Texas Roadhouse (Hixson Location Only)

Choose 6:00 or 6:30 pm pick up time Friday, September 11th

House Salad

10 oz Ribeye

Loaded Baked Potato

OR

House Salad

8 oz Salmon

Loaded Baked Potato

Green Beans

Chattanooga Brewing Company: Lunch Option

Choose 12:00 or 12:30 pm pick up time Friday, September 11th

Buttermilk Tender Basket

CBC Sauce/House Pickles

Make it a sandwich: Texas Toast, CBC Sauce

OR VEGAN

Vegan Hummus Wrap

Wheat Wrap/Herb Marinated Veggies/Hummus/Arugula

