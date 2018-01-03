Resolve To Hike More In 2018

Outdoor Chattanooga offers Cumberland Trail guided hiking series all this year

Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a unique hiking experience on the Cumberland Trail in 2018 and fulfill your resolution to hike more in the new year.

Outdoor Chattanooga’s experienced guides will lead participants on short, section hikes (four to seven miles each) along the Cumberland Trail to explore unique geological formations, discover seasonal flora and fauna, trek over creeks and across suspended bridges to the tops of ridges with waterfalls and scenic overlooks.

Along the way, participants will get hands on experience and learn how to make hiking and backpacking more comfortable and enjoyable.

The Cumberland Trail is a scenic footpath along the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau that begins in Chattanooga’s backyard on Signal Mountain. Building and maintaining the Cumberland Trail is a grassroots effort driven by volunteers with the Cumberland Trail Conference (CTC).

The trail is still under construction, but with 210 of the projected 300 miles completed, there’s plenty of trail to explore.

Outdoor Chattanooga aims to connect participants with this scenic trail, provide hands on experience to learn and improve hiking and backpacking skills, and encourage stewardship of Chattanooga’s local trails by offering 12 different short-section hikes throughout the year, including half-day adventures and equipped overnight backpacking adventures.

Need more incentive to hike? Participants who complete short section hikes with Outdoor Chattanooga will earn credit toward the 50 miler award from the CTC, an honor few can claim. To earn the 50 miler award, individuals must complete 50 unique miles on the CT and 10 hours of service work with the CTC.

Outdoor Chattanooga has carefully selected the one-way hikes to be mostly downhill and will provide shuttle transportation to participants pre or post hike to maximize the experience and unique miles covered. Bring your sense of adventure and join them for one hike or the whole series.

The guided hiking series begins on January 13 and concludes December 1. Registration is required in advance as space is limited. There’s no fee for half day hikes, and it’s $65 per person for equipped overnight backpacking adventures.

The Cumberland Trail is a remote trail over rugged terrain. Outdoor Chattanooga requires participants to have some hiking experience and be in good physical shape to hike 4-7 miles continuously on sections rated as moderately strenuous. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a participating parent or responsible adult. All details will be given to participants upon registration.

Now lace up your hiking boots and get ready to go in 2018.