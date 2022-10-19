Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses

The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm.

The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.

The day will also include vendors, music, food and activities. Plus, Art120’s crew will also be on hand to help residents dress up their cars and lead a parade through the neighborhood.

Ridgedale, a neighborhood located between Willow and Main Street near Highland Park, is a historic urban area with single family homes, apartments and businesses. Like many neighborhoods in Chattanooga, Ridgedale grew with the boom of mill industries and then declined in later years when the mills closed. With renewed interest from new homeowners and developers, Ridgedale is now a hot spot to find downtown living and up-and-coming businesses like Lo Main, Neat Pony, Barque, Yellow Racket Records and many more.

Barking Legs, a cornerstone to the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, will be organizing music throughout the day and providing the grand finale, Ann Law’s Drive-In Dances.After the parade, everyone will be invited to return to the festival area at 8 pm to light up the stage with their headlights and tune into WUTC 88.1 for a musical score created by Jimmy Galloway and compiled for the performance by WUTC's Richard Winham.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and takes place on 14th Street, between Dodds Avenue and Peachtree Street. Everyone, including non-residents, are encouraged to come and experience the culture, flavor and creativity of the Ridgedale Community!

For more information, please visit the Ridgedale Community Association Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RidgedaleChattanooga.