Ringgold's 1890 Days Jamboree Returns This Week

The 1890 Days Committee and City of Ringgold are excited to announce the return of Ringgold’s largest festival: the 1890 Days Jamboree!

The festival will take place this Friday, May 28th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. just a few minutes south of Chattanooga on I-75, this two-day event takes place in historic downtown Ringgold. Visitors this year will enjoy food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, live music on multiple stages, a parade, classic car show, vintage baseball game, fireworks and much more.

The Ringgold Playhouse will be hosting a Comedy Club during this year’s event at The Ringgold Depot on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. You can take a break from the heat, grab some popcorn, and enjoy a few laughs from this improv and stand-up comedy show.

“The music line-up is great this year,” said 1890 Days organizer, Ronal Graham, “There are new acts and old local favorites.”

The RTC Depot Street stage will host great acts such as: Vernon Greeson, Lakeside Bluegrass, and Chris McDaniel Friday night and on Saturday night, Brandon Maddox, Wade Henry Sims, Joe Chambers, Stringer’s Ridge, Rock Rushing III and Common Ground.

Over on the First Bank Cleveland Street Stage, you can hear Dana Russell, Street Revival, Alabaster Voices, Ordained Trio and Appointed Quartet on Friday night. Saturday Jesse Thornton’s Karate Studio gives a great show to start the day followed by Dennis Brown Trio, No Big Deal, Joshua Bearden, Zack Chastain with Slaten Dooley, Courtney Daly and the Daily Grind, and Troy Underwood & The Street Preachers.

Playing on the main stage, the Mtn. View CDJR Courthouse Stage: Masterpiece Quartet, Greesons, The Bondservants, The Hullenders, Testimony Quartet, and Masterpiece. Saturday at 11am, there will be a Salute to America as the parade makes its way down Nashville Street, followed by The New Dismembered Tennesseans, Tyler Carroll and Pine Ridge, Lone Mountain Bluegrass, Ryan Stinson, Emerald Butler, Josh Driver, Robby Hopkins, and Smith and Wesley to close the show followed by a grand fireworks display brought to you by Juniors Building Materials.

First Volunteer Bank Kids Fair will have fun games and bounce houses for all ages and the Mashburn Equipment Car Cruise-in and Tractor Show will take place all day on Saturday at the Ringgold First Baptist Church parking lot.

New this year, there will be a Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball game at Clark Park on Robin Road, said Ringgold City Councilmember, Rhonda Swaney. “The Mountain City Boys with play a doubleheader against Lightfoot at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.” Bring your chair down and enjoy the recreating of the civility of 19th century baseball.

“This event would not be possible without our great sponsors”, said City of Ringgold Main Street Manager, Jamie Klementisz. “Thank you to Mtn. View CDJR, RTC, First Bank, Juniors Building Materials, First Volunteer Bank, Mashburn Equipment, Elders Ace Hardware and Graham Dental for investing in our community”.

For more information, visit www.1890sdays.com