Ringing In The New Year

Chattanooga knows how to party...and is pulling out all the stops!

Just like that, New Years eve is upon us. Time for champagne toasts and reflections back on another year. Here’s a roundup of just some of the possible ways you could get the most out of the biggest party of the year!

One of Tennessee’s most loveable and unique bands, Here Come The Mummies will play a set starting at 10:30 p.m. at The Signal. Come ring it in with this ensemble of boisterously elite musicians in one of the best venues around.

The Edwin, Chattanooga’s new pristine art gallery of a hotel, is throwing a dinner party that will have mouths watering and bubbles flowing. Countdown the final minutes of 2018 at the Whiskey Thief with champagne and cocktails, preceded by a five-course dinner at Whitebird. Live music, valet parking and more will be included with the price of admission. Purchase tickets ahead of time and be ready to live your best life.

Maybe fireworks and a laser show are more up your alley? West Village will continue their annual tradition of throwing the best block party in Chattanooga. Family friendly and free to the public, this is a great event for kids and adults alike with food trucks, a live DJ, and a cocktail and craft beer bar for mom and dad.

Looking to impress, or for a chance to wear that dress or suit that’s been sitting in your closet? St. John’s is hosting a delicious 4-course prix-fixe menu with a’ la carte options. Balloons will drop during the midnight champagne toast.

Wanderlinger brewery will put on “The Psychedelic Ball;” a Labyrinth inspired costume party. Art installations and a custom designed visual environment (think blacklights galore) will back Chattanooga bands The Fridge and Danimal Planet. Admission is $20.00 presale and $25.00 at the door if there happen to be any spots left.

The Chattanooga Zoo will celebrate the New Year all around the world as they celebrate various countdowns in each of their internationally themed animal habitats. Why celebrate once when you can live the excitement again and again?

The Hunter Museum of American Art will host their annual Party on the Bluff. This stylized greeting to the new year will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a live DJ, and amazing views of our beautiful city. Make sure to line up your tickets ahead of time.

Looking for some nostalgia? What better way to look forward than by turning back to the past? The Dwell Hotel will host a 1980’s themed GLAM wonderland party. Pastels and acid washed jeans will compliment Madonna and Prince tunes from wonderful days long past. Enjoy party food and sparkling wine as an epic countdown kicks off 1990…I mean 2019.

Wanna not have any fun? You could always stay home and sit on your couch while everyone else is out having the time of their lives. The choice is yours! Happy New Year. We’ll see you bright and early in 2019.