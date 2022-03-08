Rock City’s Luckiest Event Of The Year Returns This Saturday

Rock City is preparing to open its 14th annual Shamrock City event this weekend, immersed in all things Irish! Chattanooga Pipe Band members play bagpipes and drums in traditional kilts, a variety of Irish food is served and something green is around every turn, even the waterfall!

This festival runs Saturdays and Sundays March 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Returning musical favorites include the Molly Maguires (12th & 13th), Olta (19th & 20th), Celtic Plain, the Chattanooga Pipe Band, Harpist Rachel Payne and Irish dance performances. Interacting with Jerry the Mime is also a highlight, as well as meeting a Scottish Highland Cow and Suffolk Sheep (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.). Themed activities include panning for gold and going on a scavenger hunt where guests are encouraged to share their found items in photos on social media.

Foods to try include Irish Colcannonballs, Scotch Eggs, Irish stew and Guinness cupcakes and floats from Café 7, Dublin Coddle and corned beef and cabbage at the pavilion, and Shepherd’s Pie from Big Rock Grill. A visit to the Fudge Kitchen for green fudge is also highly recommended!

Shamrock City’s annual community partner is the Chattanooga district of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Green shamrocks are available for $1 and gold shamrocks for $5 to help raise needed funds to support local families with MD.

“For 40 years, we have hosted the MDA Shamrocks campaign to raise critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease, and we are honored to have Rock City be a part of that effort,” said Heather Miller, MDA account manager. “Thanks to the generosity of Rock City employees and visitors, MDA is able to fund research, care and advocacy efforts for the 300,000 families who live with a neuromuscular disease.”

Visit www.seerockcity.com/shamrock for more info and for best timed-entry availability. Online reservations are highly encouraged during special event weekends.

Chattanooga’s Spring Break Safari is also happening March 11 – April 17. A RockQuest Adventure package is offered exclusively at Rock City, this year with a new to-go Growing Crystals Mini Lab Kit activity. For more info and to participate in a city-wide scavenger hunt, go to www.seerockcity.com/springbreak.

Shamrock City has been a repeat Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society! Located only six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City is a 14-acre natural and scenic attraction with unique rock formations and gardens atop Lookout Mountain.