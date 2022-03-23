Rock the Riverfront 4th Weekend to Feature Women in Music for Women’s History Month

Since opening on March 4th, over 20,000 people have enjoyed Rock the Riverfront on the Chattanooga Green.

The fourth weekend is hosted in partnership with RISE Chattanooga to celebrate Women in Music in recognition on Women’s History Month. Along with the interactive seesaws, oversized games and vendors, featured events of the fourth week include:

Friday March 25:

10:00am – Impulse Interactive Seesaws Open with music from the Main Stage & Oversized Games Open for Play

6:00pm – Artist Market & Food Trucks open

7:00pm – Salute to The Divas; a musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American Music featuring the voices and talents of some of Chattanooga’s local artists

Saturday March 26:

10:00am – Impulse Interactive Seesaws Open with music from the Main Stage & Oversized Games Open for Play

11:00am – Artist Market & Food Trucks open

7:00pm – Neshawn Calloway & Sound Advice; get ready to dance throughout the night with local performers Neshawn Calloway along with the neo soul band, Sound Advice. They will bring an evening of songs meant for you to move and groove. Neshawn Calloway was recently honored at the Country Music Awards as Music Teacher of Excellence. A full bio can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock-events

Sunday March 27:

10:00am – Impulse Interactive Seesaws Open with music from the Main Stage & Oversized Games Open for Play

11:00am – Artist Market & Food Trucks open

Special weekday activities are also scheduled for the final week of Rock the Riverfront including:

Tuesday March 29: UNFoundation 10th Birthday Celebration; with 50 grants and $260,000 given to organizations, they are celebrating with DJ Ben Lee, face painters, balloon animals, photo booth by OKCrowe Photography and more! The first 70 people to RSVP will receive a food truck voucher with dinner on them!

Thursday March 31: Culture Chatt International Food Market; Culture Chatt is a partnership with a single goal in mind – building community and bridging cultures. A full vendor list will be added to the event page.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have also released their artist lineup for the April 1 – 3 weekend along with announcing a traditional Cherokee dance that will start at 6:00pm followed by fireside storytelling at 8:30pm on April 2nd. A full list of artists with bios can be found at: https://www.rivercitycompany.com/rock-events/artist-market-featuring-eastern-band-of-cherokee-indians

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day until April 3 from 10am – 10pm. Impulse is created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Steam Logistics, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chambers Welding and Fabrication, Tennessee Arts Commission, SmartBank, The Chattanooga Land Company, SVN | Second Story, Hefferlin + Kronenberg, and the City of Chattanooga. Media partners include Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94 and EPB Fiber Optics. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.

Full event information can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock