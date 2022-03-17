Rock The Riverfront Features Family Fun With Art 120, Spring Equinox Celebration, Live Music

The third weekend of Rock the Riverfront showcases a variety of music, food and entertainment for the entire family! Additionally, new artist vendors along with oversized games, food trucks and bar with beverages for those 21+.

Featured activities of the third weekend include:

Thursday March 17:

St. Patrick’s Day Open Play! Participants are encouraged to wear their best green and enjoy the Impulse Seesaws and oversized games. The bar will also be open for those 21+.

Friday March 18: “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Mike Key starting at 6:00pm.

Saturday March 19:

Rescheduled due to the weather, “Get Fit with Greg” from 9:00am – 11:00am will feature a family fitness workout with T2 Fitness Personal Trainer Tobe Taylor and high energy music by the MillionDollaMan aka Keenan Daniels. The event is free with healthy snack, beverages and parking included. Adventure Sports Innovation will be on site as well with free electric scooter demonstrations and rides. https://www.rivercitycompany.com/rock-events/get-fit-with-greg-amp-more

Starting at 6:00pm: Art 120 will be filling the Green with Family Fun activities. Evening musical guests include Joel Karabo Elliott with Roots Grown Deep Band opening for Orquesta MaCuba from Atlanta, GA. They have been one of the most popular Latin bands since 2003 and will have their full brass section, percussion and vocalists on the main stage! https://www.rivercitycompany.com/rock-events/st-patricks-day-on-the-green

Sunday March 20

From 11am – 5pm, artist vendors, food trucks and bar will be open alongside the Impulse Seesaws! Starting at 6:30pm, Playful Evolving Monsters and Follow Ladybug present the Spring Equinox Celebration. Participants are encouraged to bring lantern art with live music poetry and performing arts on the main stage. The night continues at 7:30pm with the Enchanted Dance performance with the giant 20+ tall puppets and drum circle and dancing at 8:00pm! https://www.rivercitycompany.com/rock-events/sunday-funday-amp-equinox-celebration

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have also released their artist lineup for the April 1 – 3 weekend along with announcing a traditional Cherokee dance that will start at 6:00pm followed by fireside storytelling at 8:30pm on April 2nd. A full list of artists with bios can be found here.

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day until April 3 from 10am – 10pm. Impulse is created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Steam Logistics, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chambers Welding and Fabrication, Tennessee Arts Commission, SmartBank, The Chattanooga Land Company, SVN | Second Story, Hefferlin + Kronenberg, and the City of Chattanooga. Media partners include Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94 and EPB Fiber Optics. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.

Full event information can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock