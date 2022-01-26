Rock The Riverfront To Feature Interactive Art Installation, Month-Long Series Of Events

For an entire month, the Riverfront District in Downtown Chattanooga will be filled with events and activities for the young and young at heart.

The Chattanooga Green Park located on Riverfront Parkway will be transformed into a space of urban play with “Rock the Riverfront” featuring Impulse, an internationally renowned interactive art installation of illuminated giant see-saws ranging from 16 foot to 24 foot long.

When put into motion by people, the see-saws respond and transform with light and sound. Alongside of Impulse, weekend events including music, art vendors and performances will create a fun, family-friendly celebration, highlighting diverse cultures and history of the Riverfront.

Created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design, produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada, Impulse has been featured in over forty cities in eight different countries across four continents and will be coming to Chattanooga after presentations in Vienna and Seattle. Chattanooga will be the smallest city and the first city in the Central Southeast to host Impulse.

Impulse will be free and open for the public to play daily March 4 through April 3 from 10am – 10pm.

“Through the ONE Riverfront planning process, over 2,300 Chattanoogans provided feedback to revitalize and reinvigorate the Riverfront District. There as an overwhelming response for events and activities to be hosted on the Chattanooga Green that are free to the community and provide a fun atmosphere for families during the weekday and weekends,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “Impulse and the artist performances are in direct response to the feedback we heard from the community and will allow us to test concepts that may lead to permanent changes in the Riverfront.”

Each weekend will feature diverse programming including a walking lantern parade hosted in partnership with Playful Evolving Monsters and Art 120, Rock ‘N Cheer for the Chattanooga Marathon, a Health & Wellness weekend, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and an artist market featuring creatives from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.

Event information can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock with details on specific events to be added soon.

Rock the Riverfront and Impulse is presented by: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola, Tennessee American Water, Tennessee Arts Commission, Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94, River City Company, Creos, CS Design, Lateral Office, and Quartier Des Spectacles.