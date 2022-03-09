Rock The Riverfront To Feature Call Me Spinster & More For Second Weekend

Rock the Riverfront kicked off with an incredible turnout by local Chattanoogans and visitors alike with over 8000 people in attendance. Highlights included the inaugural “Light Up Chatt” Lantern Parade hosted by Playful Evolving Monsters and Art 120.

Returning for the second weekend are new artist vendors along with oversized games, food trucks and bar with beverages for those 21+. Featured activities of the second weekend include:

Friday March 11:

“Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ Ben Lee starting at 6:00pm.

Saturday March 12:

7:00pm - Evening Musical Guest on the Main Stage is “Call Me Spinster” with sisters Rosalie, Rachel and Amelia playing pop covers using a hodgepodge of acquired instruments, from the mandolin to the washboard, glockenspiel and upright bass. https://www.spinsterband.com/press

Sunday March 13:

Open Play with art vendors, food trucks and bar for those 21+ from 11am – 5:00pm.

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day until April 3 from 10am – 10pm. Impulse is created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Steam Logistics, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chambers Welding and Fabrication, Tennessee Arts Commission, SmartBank, The Chattanooga Land Company, SVN | Second Story, Hefferlin + Kronenberg, and the City of Chattanooga. Media partners include Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94 and EPB Fiber Optics. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.

Full event information can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock