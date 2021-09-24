Rocktoberfest Returns With Autumn Leaves And A Mountain Breeze

The region’s longest-running Oktoberfest celebration returns to Lookout Mountain Saturday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at Rock City Gardens! The 15th annual German-themed harvest festival, Rocktoberfest, offers delicious new German food and a variety of themed entertainment from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Rocktoberfest hosts one-of-a-kind characters including the Fall Fairy, Jerry the Mime, Ik the Troll King and a caricature artist onsite to draw pictures of guests, included free with admission! And of course, the event would not be the same without Rock City Raptors birds of prey shows and live German music from The Musik Meisters and Wurstbrats. Mini pumpkin painting is also available!

Make sure to indulge in some German food at one of several eateries throughout the park beginning at 11 a.m. Café 7 is serving a variety of new dishes including the Beyond Brat (plant-based bratwurst) with sauerkraut; Wienerschnitzel with house-made spaetzle (German dumpling-style noodles) and Black Forest ham topped in Swiss fondue; Beef Rouladen (braised beef rolled around a stuffing of bacon, onions and pickles) with German style potato salad; and an apple crisp featuring Clumpies ice cream.

At the pavilion guests can try specialty Oktoberfest beer sponsored by Chattanooga Brewing Company, a Bavarian pork sandwich with kraut, beer cheese soup in a bread bowl, grilled bratwursts, or venture nearby for a warm oversized pretzel. Big Rock Grill is offering a Black Forest burger and German chocolate cake, with other fall treat options like pumpkin spice fudge at the Fudge Kitchen.

This event has been selected as a Top 20 Event for 2021 by Southeast Tourism Society! Visit www.seerockcity.com/rocktoberfest for the entertainment schedule and to make reservations for timed entry. All tickets during October are available online only.

Rock City has an ongoing partnership with CHI Memorial Foundation honoring breast cancer awareness month during October. Several pink “survivor” products are sold, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the organization’s MaryEllen Locher scholarship program for students whose parents have been impacted by breast cancer. This year’s college scholarship recipient is Luke Qualey, who has been awarded $1250.

Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, cascading waterfall, Fairyland Caverns and a Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.