Ronald McDonald House Cancels Gala And Pivots To Red Hot Online Auction

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga has made the difficult decision to cancel the Red Hot Red Striped 3th Anniversary Gala scheduled for November 6 at The Westin.

The good news is that they will proceed with the Red Hot online Auction. The Auction will go live on October 29 and end on November 8. Be sure to check out the Facebook Event page for more information leading up to the auction and get ready to bid, bid, bid!!!

“This decision was made with the consideration of public health realities in our community and the surrounding areas we serve,” stated Jane Kaylor, President and CEO. “Those factors included COVID transmission rates, hospitalizations, deaths, and immunization rates. Concern for the health and safety of attendees and the House staff and volunteers who provide a vital service to families of critically-ill children was the basis of this decision.”

The 30th Anniversary Gala and Auction was originally planned for November 2020 and canceled due to the pandemic. Funds from the cancelled event and the Red Hot Online Auction will be used to help renovate the main kitchen and dining area at the Ronald McDonald House.

The kitchen is original to the 1990 building and the only renovation since then has been the replacement of appliances in 2000. Sponsors and those who purchased tables and seats at the event have been asked to transfer their commitment to the Kitchen Renovation Project.

The Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House invites the public to join the auction in support of this important project and their mission of supporting families with a “home away from home” for many years to come!

For more information, visit rmhchattanooga.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga

Established in 1990, the mission of Chattanooga’s Ronald McDonald House Charities is to provide families with the care and resources they need when their child is sick and to support programs that address the health and well-being of children. RMHC of Greater Chattanooga is an independent, 501(c) 3 registered non-profit that operates solely on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations. The cornerstone programs are the 28-bedroom Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room located inside Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. McDonald House Charities also offers scholarships to area high school seniors.