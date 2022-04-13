Scenic City Clay Arts To Host “SCCA Pottery & More” Market At Stove Works

Scenic City Clay Arts is hosting the “SCCA Pottery & More” Market on Saturday, April 23 from 10 AM - 3 PM at Stove Works.

Scenic City Clay Arts Spring market

This outdoor event will include more than 30 local craft vendors, a pottery smash booth, clay handbuilding activities, a selfie station, and wheel-throwing demonstrations. The market will also feature the Off the Grill food truck, as well as live music from local buskers.

“We are so excited to partner with Stove Works again for another market event celebrating community and creativity,” says Executive Director, Joy Key. “This event is a great opportunity for Chattanoogans to support local artists and makers while also enjoying unique art experiences such as watching potter’s wheel demonstrations or creating their own clay succulent pots using ceramic handbuilding skills. It’s also a great time of year to shop since Mother’s Day is just around the corner. You can support local vendors while also checking your Mother’s Day shopping off your to-do list.”

Vendors include: Apriljune Designs, Stitch the Joy, Sweet T's Flower Truck, MAH Pottery, Petalouda Pottery, Jamie Rae Pottery, Charlotte Adele Ceramics, The Natural Trend, Michael Lardizabal Art, Alexia Ceramics, Luna Louise Designs, Sophy Ivy Pottery, Woo Pottery, Emalee Arroyo Paints, The Pot Slinger, EKG Pottery, Katie Clem, Tompkins Pottery, Oh Honey Bee Pottery, Pawtery Pottery LLC, Remnant Pottery, Bloom CBD, H*Art Gallery & Signal Centers, Flavourful Seasoning Co, Of Rosemary and Rue, Burning Daylight Candle Co, Ayelet’s Style, Medusa’s Realm, Penny’s Lemonade, Erica Phifer Pottery, King’s Elderberry, Here/Now Art, Morgan Diann Art, Lauren Maxwell Pottery, Joanna West Art and Mountain Sky Pottery.

A key feature of the event is the pottery “smash booth,” where participants are invited to make a small donation and pick a pottery piece to smash by either throwing it at a wall or breaking the piece into a bucket. Donation requests for the smash booth begin at $5, and all proceeds go to supporting the mission of Scenic City Clay Arts. The pots available for smashing are former student pieces, donated pieces, or imperfect pieces that potters didn’t want to keep or sell.

“We provide safety goggles, your smash tool of choice, and plenty of pottery pieces to choose from. All you have to do is start smashing,” said Key. “Smashing pottery is surprisingly therapeutic. It helps you release your stresses and tension into that pot that you’re slinging across the room. At our last market, we had people of all ages joining in on the smash-booth fun.”

Stove Works is located at 1250 E. 13th Street in Chattanooga, TN. Street parking is available on 13th and 14th Streets. No entry fee or pre-registration is required for this event.

For more information on Scenic City Clay Arts, to view information on pottery classes or memberships, and to find out how you can give to Scenic City Clay Arts, visit the website at www.sceniccityclayarts.org, follow on Instagram, and like on Facebook.