Scenic City Shoe Culture

Hixson High art students win $75,000 arts education grant

What started nine years ago as an art project in Wheatridge High School in Colorado is now a nationwide contest providing high schools with much needed art education funding.

The Vans Classic Culture Contest gives art students a chance to submit their own customized Vans shoes in hopes of winning the nationwide contest and bringing home the $75,000 prize for their school’s art department.

Hixson High School student, Amy Gonzales asked her teacher if they could submit an entry last year but then found they had missed the deadline. With new ideas and enthusiasm, a team of designers started working in March getting ready to submit their entries on time. After making it into the Top 5 across the nation, Hixson was in the running to win either $10,000 or the $75,000 grand prize.

The students entered two categories, “Local Flavor” and “Off the Wall”. For Local Flavor, the artists wanted to represent culture, history and geography in and around Chattanooga. They included Ruby Falls, Rock City, the Incline Railway, Point Park, and the famous Chattanooga Choo Choo. They also added the Tennessee River waterfront with the Aquarium and river boats.

For the Off The Wall category, students chose to be more elaborate with an underground cavern lit by fairy lights and gleaming crystals surrounded by mushrooms and moss giving a nod to fairyland treasure on Lookout Mountain.

This past Thursday, all of the students were called outside. Students, along with local media, waited curiously for what was about the unfold. The large Vans “Off the Wall” touring bus pulled up to a cheering crowd announcing the Hixson High School entry was the winner of the Grand Prize!

They were treated to a concert by Trevor Jackson, confetti canons, a cookout, swag bags and a $75,000 check to the art department. Each designing student will be able to design their own pair of custom Vans online.

Steven Van Doren, Vice President of Events and Promotions (a/k/a “The Ambassador of Fun”), is the son of the founder of Vans…and the man who was in charge of the cookout. “It was their creative expression that won the contest,” Van Doren said. “They were super amped!”

“The prize money will be put to good use, providing much-needed pottery wheels, easels, and digital equipment for art students,” said art teacher Katie Claiborne. She said she’s happy Vans takes this chance to support the arts that aren’t always funded.

Vans shoe company began in 1966. The classic checkerboard shoe design was inspired when kids started drawing checkerboards on the rubber in 1981. In 1982, surfer dude Jeff Spicoli of the classic film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, hit himself over the head with a checkboard Vans shoe. That iconic checkerboard design is still their most popular shoe.

But here’s hoping one of Hixson’s creative students will design the next top-selling shoe.